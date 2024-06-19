Wed, Jun 19, 2024 @ 07:36 GMT
Gold Eyes Higher Ground: Aiming for Upside Break

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold seems to be forming a base above the $2,285 level.
  • A key contracting triangle is forming with resistance at $2,332 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is recovering higher toward the 1.0780 resistance.
  • Oil prices gained bullish momentum above the $80.00 resistance.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained well-bid above the $2,280 zone against the US Dollar. There was a minor recovery wave above the $2,300 and $2,310 levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price climbed higher and tested the $2,335 resistance zone. However, the bears were active near the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $2,332 on the same chart. A clear move above the triangle resistance and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) could open the doors for a steady increase.

The first major resistance is now near $2,340, above which the price could accelerate higher toward the $2,365 level. Any more gains might send Gold toward the $2,385 resistance.

On the downside, there is a key support forming near the $2,310 level. A downside break below the $2,310 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,300 level. Any more losses might send Gold prices toward $2,285.

Looking at Oil, the bulls were able to push the price above the $80.00 resistance and they could aim for more upsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for May 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.2%, versus +2.3% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for May 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +3.5%, versus +3.9% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

