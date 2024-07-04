Thu, Jul 04, 2024 @ 15:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Moves Sideways in the Very Short-term

WTI Crude Oil Moves Sideways in the Very Short-term

XM.com
By XM.com
  • WTI crude oil still above SMAs
  • RSI and MACD indicate weakening momentum

WTI crude oil futures are continuing to bounce off the 72.45 support level, remaining in an upside mood, but the current very short-term view is neutral. The price stands above the 81.90 support level after the bullish crossover within the 20-, 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

According to technical oscillators, the RSI is still standing above the 50 level but is pointing south, while the MACD is developing above its trigger and zero lines. Both indicate weakening momentum in the near-term.

Rising further, the bulls may find immediate resistance near the 84.50 barricade before traveling towards 85.90 and the previous peak of 86.92.

In the event of a potential downside retracement, the first support for traders to look for is 81.90 before meeting the 20-day SMA near the 80.20 mark. More declines could take the price towards the 200-day SMA at 78.80 before changing the outlook to neutral.

Overall, oil prices have been rising over the past month, but a rise above 86.92 is required to confirm a positive outlook for the overall picture.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.