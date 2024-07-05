Natural Gas Wave Analysis

Fri, Jul 05, 2024 @ 06:06 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • Natural gas under the bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 2.200

Natural gas is under bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the key support level 2.600 (which stopped the previous medium-term ABC correction (4) from the end of May).

The breakout of the support level 2.600 coincided with the breakout of the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from February.

Natural gas can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 2.200, the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C).

 

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

