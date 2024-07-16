EURJPY Pulls Back from 32-Year High

EURJPY jumped to its highest since January 1992 last week

But corrected lower after suspected Japanese intervention

Oscillators weaken but remain above neutral zones

EURJPY has been in a steep uptrend since the beginning of the year, storming to consecutive multi-year highs. In the near term, the pair experienced a strong pullback following a suspected currency intervention from Japan last week but already seems on track to erase that latest downward spike.

Should the upward trajectory resume, the pair could meet resistance at 173.50 ahead of its 32-year peak of 175.41. Higher, the 180.00 psychological level could prove to be the next barricade for the bulls to overcome.

On the flipside, if the setback extends, the pair could test the recent support of 171.50, which overlaps with the April high. Lower, the June support of 167.50 could prevent further declines. A break below that zone could trigger a retreat towards 165.34 or 164.28, two previous resistance regions that could serve as support in the future.

In brief, even though EURJPY experienced substantial losses last Thursday on the back of a potential Japanese intervention, the bulls seem ready to propel the price back towards its 32-year high. Will the Japanese side intervene again?