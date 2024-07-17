Wed, Jul 17, 2024 @ 05:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Faces $66K Challenge: Can the Bull Run Continue?

Bitcoin Faces $66K Challenge: Can the Bull Run Continue?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price rallied above the $62,000 and $64,500 resistance levels.
  • BTC is trading above a key bullish trend line with support at $61,550 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold bulls are eyeing more upsides above the $2,480 level.
  • USD/JPY is consolidating losses above the 157.50 support.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a steady increase after it cleared the $60,000 hurdle. BTC/USD broke a few important resistances near the $63,000 level to enter a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price settled well above the $64,000 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). The bulls even pushed the price toward the $66,000 resistance zone.

The price is now consolidating gains and facing heavy resistance near the $66,000 zone. A successful close above $66,000 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $67,500 level.

Conversely, Bitcoin might start a downside correction. Immediate support is near the $62,400 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). The next key support sits at $61,500. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $61,550 on the 4-hour chart.

A downside break below the trend line might send Bitcoin toward the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) at $59,000. Any more losses might send the price toward the $58,000 support zone.

Looking at Gold, the bulls seem to be in action and they might soon aim for more gains above the $2,480 resistance level.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • US Housing Starts for June 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 1.310M, versus 1.277M previous.
  • US Building Permits for June 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 1.390M, versus 1.399M previous.
  • US Industrial Production for June 2024 (MoM) – Forecast 0.3%, versus 0.9% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Trading USD/CAD Currency Pair

5 Surefire Ways You Can End the Year on a Positive...

Trading the Higher Timeframes

Exploring the Trend Line

Risk and Reward

Trading the Dollar With USDX

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.