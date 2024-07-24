Wed, Jul 24, 2024 @ 15:43 GMT
ETHUSD Trades Flat After ETF Debut

XM.com
By XM.com
  • ETHUSD has been rangebound in the past few sessions
  • Spot ETF launch did not trigger much volatility
  • Momentum indicators remain positively tilted

ETHUSD (Ethereum) has experienced a strong rally in July, breaking above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA). However, the leading altcoin has been trading sideways for more than a week now, even though the short-term oscillators have been hovering deep in their positive zones.

If the price extends its recent upleg, the recent resistance region of 3,560 could curb initial upside attempts. Higher, the April resistance of 3,710 could prove to be the next barricade for the bulls to overcome. A break above that zone could open the door for the May peak of 3,974.

Alternatively, should the recent range break to the downside, the price could challenge the June support of 3,360. Failing to halt there, Ethereum could descend towards the June low of 3,235, a region that also provided support back in March and April. Even lower, the March low of 3,055 could provide downside protection.

In brief, the much-anticipated spot Ether ETF debut in the US did not manage to put an end to ETHUSD’s choppy trading in the near term. Nevertheless, the short-term picture will remain bullish as long as the price holds above its 50-day SMA. 

