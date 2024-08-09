Oil May Begin a Fresh Climb Soon

Fri, Aug 09, 2024 @ 04:15 GMT
Oil prices rose for the third consecutive session on Thursday, driven by easing demand concerns from better-than-expected U.S. job data and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude increased by 0.73% to $78.90 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate climbed 1.16% to $76.10. The market was also influenced by a significant drop in U.S. crude inventories and concerns over potential disruptions in oil supply due to geopolitical tensions. Analysts noted the possibility of Brent prices rebounding to the low-to-mid $80s, citing tight market conditions and ongoing risks. Additionally, Libya’s reduced oil production due to protests further supported prices.

XBRUSD – H2 Timeframe

XBRUSD has recently been rejected off the daily timeframe pivot, with a ‘double break of structure’ price action pattern, a possible bullish sentiment. The trendline support, Fibonacci retracement level, and the drop-base-drop demand zone all point in favor of a bullish outcome. The lower timeframes would, however, provide the basis for an entry in this regard.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bullish
  • Target: 81.00
  • Invalidation: 75.40

XTIUSD – H1 Timeframe

The 1-hour timeframe chart of the price action on XTIUSD closely mirrors the price action pattern on XBRUSD above; we have the same double-break of structure pattern, the drop-base-rally demand zone, the trendline support, and finally, the 76% of the Fibonacci retracement tool. The sentiment in this regard, is exactly the same: bullish.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bullish
  • Target: 77.00
  • Invalidation: 71.32

FBS
FBShttps://fbs.com/
FBS is an international brand present in over 100 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to its clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFD's.

