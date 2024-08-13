Tue, Aug 13, 2024 @ 06:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNASDAQ (NQ_F) Nice Reaction Higher From Blue Box Area

NASDAQ (NQ_F) Nice Reaction Higher From Blue Box Area

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of NASDAQ (NQ_F). We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from the 13 October 2022 low unfolded as an impulse structure and showed a green right side tag. Suggested that the index should see more upside extension to complete the impulse sequence. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the index & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

NASDAQ (NQ_F) 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.04.2024

Here’s the 4-hour Elliott wave chart from the 8.04.2024 Weekend update. In which, the short-term cycle from the 1.06.2023 low ended in wave ((3))) as impulse at $20988 high. Down from there, the index made a pullback in wave ((4)) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure where wave (W) ended at $18725 low. Wave (X) bounce ended at $19717 high and wave (Y) managed to reach the blue box area at $17465- $16942. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.

NASDAQ (NQ_F) Latest 4-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 8.11.2024

This is the latest 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 8.11.2024 Weekend update. In which the index is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the double correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $20988 high is still needed to confirm the next extension higher & avoid double correction lower.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.