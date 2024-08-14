Is Gold Ready to Sail to All-Time High?

Gold moves sideways; faces resistance near 2,473

Technical signals are positive for a continuation to 2,500 ahead of CPI data

Gold repeated its July bounce off the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart to re-examine the 2,473 resistance, which ceased upside pressures earlier this month.

The bulls have been unsuccessful so far as the battle against the 2,473 barrier continues for the third consecutive day. That said, the technical picture keeps feeding optimism for a positive continuation into the uncharted territory, at least towards the 2,490-2,500 area.

Despite losing some ground, the RSI is still well above its 50 neutral mark, whilst the stochastic oscillator seems ready for another upturn. In other encouraging signs, the 20- and 50-period SMAs have posted a bullish cross, endorsing the latest upside reversal in the price too.

Above the 2,500 number, which overlaps with the almost flat resistance line from April 2024, the spotlight might turn to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the previous downleg at 2,550. The 2,611 level could be the next challenge ahead of the 261.8% Fibonacci of 2,660.

In the event the price terminates its ongoing consolidation phase below its 20-period SMA at 2,453, it may dive into the 2,435-2,420 zone, where the 50-period SMA is located. Then, the door would again open for the 200-period SMA and the support trendline from February 2024 at 2,400. If that floor collapses this time, selling interest could intensify towards the 2,355-2,380 region.

Summing up, gold is again testing the critical resistance of 2,470, a break of which is expected to chart a new record high, likely within the 2,490-2,500 area. Otherwise, a pullback below 2,453 could result in additional declines.