Bitcoin Price Breakout: Could It Lead To Bigger Gains?

Key Highlights

Bitcoin price is aiming for a decent increase above the $60,000 resistance.

BTC cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $60,800 on the 4-hour chart.

Gold bulls pushed the price above the $2,500 resistance zone.

GBP/USD is showing positive signs and aiming for a move above 1.3000.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price formed a base above the $56,000 level and started a fresh increase. BTC/USD climbed above the $58,000 resistance to start a decent increase.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price gained pace for a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $62,707 swing high to the $55,999 low. It cleared a key contracting triangle with resistance at $60,800.

The price is now trading above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $62,707 swing high to the $55,999 low, and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

On the upside, the price might struggle to clear the $62,500 resistance and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours). A successful close above $62,500 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $65,000 level.

Immediate support is near the $59,500 level. The next key support sits at $58,500. A downside break below $58,500 might send Bitcoin toward the $55,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $52,500 support zone.

Looking at gold, the price is rising and there could be more upsides above the $2,500 level in the near term.

