EURJPY’s Rebound Falters Ahead of 200-SMA

EURJPY recovers from its 2024 low posted on August 6

But the rebound stumbles before testing 200-day SMA

Oscillators are skewed to the downside

EURJPY experienced a vast selloff in July, dropping from a 32-year peak of 175.41 to as low as 154.34 on August 6, which is also the pair’s 2024 bottom. Since then, the pair has been in a recovery mode, but its rebound seems to have paused for now ahead of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

Should the bears attempt to erase the latest uptick, the recent support of 160.40 could prove to be the first obstacle for them to overcome. Further declines may then cease at the February low of 158.06. Failing to halt there, the price may challenge the January bottom of 155.05 ahead of the 2024 low of 154.34, registered on August 6.

Alternatively, if the rebound resumes, initial resistance could be found at the recent rejection region of 163.87, which lies very close to the 200-day SMA. A break above that zone could open the door for the March resistance of 165.34. Conquering this barricade, the bulls might attack the June support of 167.50, which could serve as resistance in the future.

In brief, EURJPY has been attempting to erase its recent slump, but its efforts have met strong resistance near the 200-day SMA. Hence, a break above that crucial hurdle is needed for the bulls to regain confidence for a full-scale recovery.