EURGBP Flirts With Key Support Territory

EURGBP tumbles, but finds support near 0.8400

RSI and MACD detect bearish momentum

But a break below 0.8380 is needed for further declines

A move above 0.8500 could keep the picture neutral

EURGBP has been in a steady slide since August 8, when it hit the key resistance zone of 0.8625. That said, the pair is currently flirting with the all-important support area of 0.8380-0.8400, a break below which may be needed for the near-term outlook to clearly be considered bearish.

The RSI is lying below 50 and looks to be headed towards its 30 line, while the MACD is running below both its zero and trigger lines. Both oscillators are detecting bearish momentum and suggest that there is a decent chance for the pair to break below the aforementioned key support area.

If so, the bears will find themselves exploring territories last seen two years ago, with the next line of defense for the bulls resting at 0.8255, marked by the low of April 14, 2022. If there is no buying interest there, the slide may extend towards the low of March 7 of that year, at around 0.8200.

On the upside, a rebound from around 0.8400 could take the action towards the 0.8500 barrier, where a break could aim for the 0.8545 hurdle. If the bulls remain in charge, the next stop may be the key 0.8625 ceiling.

To recap, EURGBP has fallen sharply lately, but for the near-term technical outlook to be considered overly bearish, a decisive dip below 0.8380 may be necessary.