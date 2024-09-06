US 500 Index Could See Further Weakness

US 500 index posts negative days lately

Next support at long-term rising trend line

Momentum oscillators confirm bearish correction

The US 500 cash index is recording the fourth straight negative session, losing more than 3%. The price is currently retreating beneath the 5,565 strong resistance level as well as below the 20- and the 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

According to technical oscillators, the stochastic is holding in the oversold area, the RSI is pointing down beneath the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is still standing below its trigger line above the zero level.

Diving further, the next immediate support level could be the long-term ascending trend line around 5,300. A plunge below it could take the market until the strong 200-day SMA at 5,170, while any successful declines may change the outlook to bearish, hitting the previous bottom at 5,090.

In the positive scenario, a jump above the short-term SMAs and the 5,565 resistance may send the bulls back near the all-time high of 5,673.39. More advances may clear the way for a test of the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the downward wave from 5,673.39 to 5,090, around the 6,000 psychological mark.

Summarizing, the US 500 index is in the process for another bearish retracement, but the bigger picture remains positive.