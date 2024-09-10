Tue, Sep 10, 2024 @ 23:20 GMT
US 500 Index Halts Decline, But Will It Pivot?

  • US 500 stock index pauses decline near 100-SMA, but negative risks remain
  • Breaking above 5,600 could positively impact buying sentiment

The US 500 stock index maintained support close to its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) for a second consecutive day, raising hopes that the current bearish phase may soon diminish.

From a technical perspective, there are still some negative developments that should be considered. The price could not reverse its latest bearish candlestick, remaining below its 20- and 50-day SMAs. Additionally, although the stochastic oscillator is preparing to exit its oversold region, the RSI continues to trend below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD is ready to step into the negative zone.

The first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump today could be the last one before the US election. Hence the event could be the next catalyst, and buyers would like to see a decisive bounce above the 5,600 trendline area before charting a new record high likely near the former ascending line at 5,745. Further up, the price could face a tough test near the 6,000 psychological mark, which overlaps with the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the latest downfall and the rising constraining line from December 2023.

Should the bears breach the floor between the 100-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci number of 5,380, the door will open for the 38.2% Fibonacci of 5,312. If the latter fails to hold, the decline could stretch towards the tentative support trendline and the 23.6% Fibonacci of 5,235. Another violation there could immediately stall near the 200-day SMA at 5,180.

Overall, the current bounce-back in the US 500 doesn’t seem encouraging because the bears are still favored by the technical indicators. An extension above 5,600 could shift the odds to the bullish side.

