GBP/USD Bounces Back: Fed Rate Decision Looms Large Over Next Move

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD started another increase from the 1.3000 support.
  • It cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3180 on the 4-hour chart.
  • The UK CPI could rise by 2.2% in August 2024 (YoY).
  • Today, the Fed could reduce interest rates from 5.50% to 5.25%.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound found support near the 1.3000 zone against the US Dollar. GBP/USD started another increase above the 1.3150 resistance zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair climbed above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3239 swing high to the 1.3001 low. The pair even cleared the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and settled well above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

Besides, it cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.3180 on the same chart. It seems like the pair is now facing hurdles near 1.3230.

A clear move above the 1.3230 zone might set the pace for a move toward 1.3265. Any more gains might call for a test of the 1.3350 zone.

On the downside, immediate support sits near the 1.3150 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). The next key support sits near the 1.3090 level, below which the pair could dive toward the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) at 1.3000.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair faced resistance near 1.1150 and now awaits the Fed interest rate decision for the next move.

Upcoming Economic Events:

  • UK Consumer Price Index for August 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.2%, versus +2.2% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for August 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +3.5%, versus +3.3% previous.
  • Fed Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.25%, versus 5.50% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

