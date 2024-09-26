Thu, Sep 26, 2024 @ 07:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Plunges in Descending Tendency

WTI Crude Oil Plunges in Descending Tendency

XM.com
By XM.com
  • WTI dives 7% from 73.30
  • 200-day SMA moves horizontally
  • MACD and stochastics confirm bearish outlook

WTI crude oil prices have lost more than 7% over the last couple of days after the pullback from the 73.30 resistance level. The commodity is also declining beneath the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) with the next support coming from the 17-month low of 65.70. Below that, the trough of April 2023 at 63.60 could be the next target.

On the flip side, a recoup of the latest losses could drive the market up to the 73.30 barrier ahead of the 50-day SMA at 74.30. A break above the short-term falling trend line could send the commodity towards the flat 200-day SMA at 77.75, switching the bias to neutral.

According to technical oscillators, the MACD is extending its negative momentum below the zero level, while the stochastic is diving from the 80 level.

In brief, oil prices have been creating a bearish tendency since the beginning of July and only a jump above the 84.70 resistance may change the current outlook to bullish.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.