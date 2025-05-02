Fri, May 02, 2025 @ 07:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq Futures (NQ): 5 Swing Pattern Points to Further Gain

Nasdaq Futures (NQ): 5 Swing Pattern Points to Further Gain

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Nasdaq Futures (NQ) experienced a sharp selloff following a tariff announcement by President Trump, with the decline starting from a peak on December 16, 2024, at 22,450. The selloff concluded at 16,465.89 on April 7, 2025, which we’ve labeled as wave (II). For the Index to confirm a bullish trend and rule out a potential double correction, it must break above the December 16, 2024, high of 22,450. In the short term, the rally from the April 7 low of 16,465.89 is unfolding as a five-swing pattern. It is a motive sequence that suggests further upside potential.

From the April 7 low, the rally is developing as a five-wave diagonal structure. Wave 1 peaked at 18,361.5, followed by a wave 2 pullback to 16,735. The Index then surged in wave 3 to 19,386.75, with a wave 4 dip ending at 17,700. Currently, wave 5 is in progress, with sub-wave ((i)) topping at 19,688.5 and sub-wave ((ii)) bottoming at 19,103.75. Sub-wave ((iii)) reached 20,125.75, and a potential sub-wave ((iv)) pullback may have concluded at 19,749.5.

The Index is expected to push higher once more in sub-wave ((v)) to complete wave 5 of (1). After this, a wave (2) pullback should occur, likely in a 3, 7, or 11-swing pattern, before the Index resumes its upward trend. As long as the 16,465.89 low holds, dips are expected to attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11-swing patterns, supporting further gains in the near term

Nasdaq 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

Nasdaq (NQ) Video Analysis

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.