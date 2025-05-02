Nasdaq Futures (NQ): 5 Swing Pattern Points to Further Gain

Nasdaq Futures (NQ) experienced a sharp selloff following a tariff announcement by President Trump, with the decline starting from a peak on December 16, 2024, at 22,450. The selloff concluded at 16,465.89 on April 7, 2025, which we’ve labeled as wave (II). For the Index to confirm a bullish trend and rule out a potential double correction, it must break above the December 16, 2024, high of 22,450. In the short term, the rally from the April 7 low of 16,465.89 is unfolding as a five-swing pattern. It is a motive sequence that suggests further upside potential.

From the April 7 low, the rally is developing as a five-wave diagonal structure. Wave 1 peaked at 18,361.5, followed by a wave 2 pullback to 16,735. The Index then surged in wave 3 to 19,386.75, with a wave 4 dip ending at 17,700. Currently, wave 5 is in progress, with sub-wave ((i)) topping at 19,688.5 and sub-wave ((ii)) bottoming at 19,103.75. Sub-wave ((iii)) reached 20,125.75, and a potential sub-wave ((iv)) pullback may have concluded at 19,749.5.

The Index is expected to push higher once more in sub-wave ((v)) to complete wave 5 of (1). After this, a wave (2) pullback should occur, likely in a 3, 7, or 11-swing pattern, before the Index resumes its upward trend. As long as the 16,465.89 low holds, dips are expected to attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11-swing patterns, supporting further gains in the near term

Nasdaq 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

Nasdaq (NQ) Video Analysis