Will AUDUSD Rally Pause Prove Temporary?

AUDUSD continues to experience high volatility

It tests the resistance set by a long-term trendline

Momentum indicators send a mixed message

AUDUSD is trading sideways today, following three very volatile sessions that pushed it to the highest level since February 2023. It is currently testing the resistance set by the February 25, 2021 downward sloping trendline, with today’s US PCE report potentially proving pivotal in the outcome of this battle. In the meantime, the bullish trend that started on August 5, 2024 remains firmly in place and it is supported by a series of higher highs and higher lows.

The momentum indicators are mixed at this juncture. In more detail, the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) is edging aggressively higher and thus signalling a strong bullish trend in AUDUSD, while the RSI is comfortably trading above its 50-midpoint. Interestingly, the stochastic oscillator is hovering inside its overbought territory, but it has failed, up to now, to record a higher high. This developing bearish divergence could threaten the prevailing bullish trend.

Should the bulls remain confident, they could try to push AUDUSD above the February 25, 2021 trendline. If successful, they could then test the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the October 13, 2022 – February 2, 2023 uptrend at 0.6924. Even higher, the 0.7000 level could be the next plausible target.

On the flip side, the bears may try to regain market control by keeping AUDUSD below the February 25, 2021 trendline, and then gradually pushing it towards the busy 0.6780-0.6797 area. This is populated by the November 15, 2022 high and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. A break below the August 5, 2024 trendline could then open the door to a retest of the 0.6663-0.6684 region, and give bears the chance to break the recent series of higher lows.

To sum up, AUDUSD bulls have benefited from RBA’s relative hawkishness, but another upleg needs fresh catalysts like a weak US PCE report.