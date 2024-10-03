Thu, Oct 03, 2024 @ 06:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Rejected: Can It Avoid a Deeper Downturn?

Ethereum Rejected: Can It Avoid a Deeper Downturn?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Ethereum failed to surpass the $2,800 resistance and trimmed most gains.
  • ETH price is following a major bearish trend line with resistance near $2,820 on the daily chart.
  • Bitcoin price remains at risk of more losses below $60,000.
  • Gold prices might gain pace for a move toward the $2,700 level.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum struggled to surpass the $2,750 level and corrected gains. There was a rejection pattern on the chart, suggesting that ETH could face more downsides.

Looking at the daily chart, the price was rejected again below the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,560 swing high to the $2,078 low. It also stayed below the $2,800 resistance zone, the 100-day simple moving average (red), and the 200-day simple moving average (green).

The price is now trading below the $2,620 level and signaling a downturn. The next major support is near $2,250, below which the price could slide toward $2,165. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $2,050 level.

On the upside, ETH is facing resistance near the $2,640 level. The next major resistance is near the $2,800 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $2,850 on the same chart.

A daily close above the $2,820 resistance zone could start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $3,000 level. The next stop for the bulls may perhaps be near the $3,250 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, the bears were able to push the price below $62,000 and might aim for more losses below $60,000.

Economic Releases

  • US ISM Services Index for Sep 2024 – Forecast 51.7, versus 51.5 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 220K, versus 218K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.