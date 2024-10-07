Mon, Oct 07, 2024 @ 13:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Pauses Southward Run Near 1.0950

EURUSD Pauses Southward Run Near 1.0950

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD posts 6 red sessions
  • Price plunges below 1.1000
  • Stochastics indicates upside recovery
  • But RSI keeps falling

EURUSD plummeted more than 2% after the pullback from the double top around 1.1200, recording six straight red days. The price also tumbled beneath the short-term uptrend line and the 1.1000 round number, confirming the bearish correction in the near term.

The RSI indicator is falling beneath the neutral threshold of 50; however, the stochastic is suggesting the end of the negative retracement as it is posting a bullish cross within its %K and %D lines in the oversold territory.

If the selling interest continues, then the market may re-challenge the strong flat 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0870 before resting near the medium-term ascending line at 1.0800.

In the positive scenario, a climb back above the 1.1000 round number could add some optimism for bullish actions until the 50-day SMA at 1.1050, ahead of the 1.1070 resistance level. A slightly higher jump above the 20-day SMA at 1.1090 could pave the way for another test of the 1.1200-1.1215 restrictive region.

To sum up, EURUSD has been in a dilemma about whether the bearish correction would be deeper or whether the end of the correction is near. In the broader outlook, the price is still in a bullish area. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.