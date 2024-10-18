Fri, Oct 18, 2024 @ 07:45 GMT
USDCHF Overcomes Medium-Term Uptrend Line

  • USDCHF rebounds off 0.8400
  • 20- and 50-day SMA post bullish crossover
  • MACD and RSI still above their mid-levels

USDCHF has charged through its medium-term descending trend line near 0.8650 after the strong pullback from the 0.8400 round number. The momentum indicators point to a bullish bias in the near term, but there is also a risk of a negative correction. The RSI is flattening above the 50 level, while the MACD is rising above its trigger and zero lines.

If the price extends its rally, the 0.8745 resistance is the first point of call, after attention turns to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which lies near the 0.8825 resistance. Breaking above this area could pave the way for the 0.9050 key level.

However, should the price go into reverse, there could be some support at the 0.8540 bar, slightly above the bullish crossover within the 20- and the 50-day SMAs at 0.8530. Steeper decreases could open the door for the 0.8370-0.8400 region.

In brief, there could be some further limited gains for USDCHF in the short term before the rally pauses for breath. But the price needs to remain above the medium-term descending trend line for the pair to continue its upside structure.

