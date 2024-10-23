Wed, Oct 23, 2024 @ 18:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD: One More Burst of Strength?

GBPUSD: One More Burst of Strength?

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD prints new lower low, reaches long-term support trendline
  • Technical signals remain discouraging; more sellers wait below 1.2950

GBPUSD is currently in its fourth consecutive week of losses, gradually slipping below the 1.3000 mark for the first time since August. The pair recently hit a new lower low of 1.2943, with technical indicators reflecting persisting selling appetite. However, the long-term support trendline drawn from the 2022 bottom, currently around 1.2950, is providing some protection for the broader uptrend.

A close below the 1.2950 threshold could dampen market sentiment, causing another decline toward the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2800, especially if the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the April-September uptrend at 1.2863 is breached. Additional losses may pause near the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 1.2730 or could even extend toward the August low of 1.2663. If this trend continues, the pair could approach the ascending line connecting the October 2023 lows around 1.2555.

Conversely, if GBPUSD manages to reclaim the 1.3000 level, it could next target the 20- and 50-day SMAs around 1.3120, as well as the 23.6% Fibonacci level at 1.3160. A successful break above these barriers could pick up pace toward August’s high of 1.3265.

In summary, while GBPUSD currently exhibits a bearish bias, the long-term support at 1.2950 could allow for some recovery, keeping traders alert for potential shifts in momentum.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.