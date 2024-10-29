Tue, Oct 29, 2024 @ 18:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Moves Horizontally Within 1.2900 – 1.3000

GBPUSD Moves Horizontally Within 1.2900 – 1.3000

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD loses momentum near uptrend line
  • Stochastic ticks higher, but RSI flattens

GBPUSD headed south in the preceding week, breaking the long-term ascending trendline to the downside. However, the pair is currently holding within a tight range after failing to extend the bearish tendency, but there is strong resistance at the 1.3000 round number.

According to technical oscillators, the stochastic is moving higher with strong momentum, while the RSI is moving horizontally, beneath the neutral threshold of 50, mirroring the latest sideways move in the market.

If there is successful recoupment of the previous losses and a jump beyond the 1.3000 critical level, then the market may retest the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3020, ahead of the 1.3100 handle.

On the other hand, a drop beneath the 1.2900 support could test another tough obstacle near the 200-day SMA at 1.2810. Diving further, the 1.2610-1.2670 region may pause the negative action in the market.

In summary, the GBPUSD has been consolidating in the very short-term view and has been in a descending mode since the pullback from the two-and-a-half-year high of 1.3433. If the selling interest persists and breaches the 200-day SMA, the outlook will turn bearish.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.