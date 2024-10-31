Thu, Oct 31, 2024 @ 08:37 GMT
Gold Leaps Ahead: Are More Gains on the Horizon?

Gold Leaps Ahead: Are More Gains on the Horizon?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh surge and traded to a new high above $2,788.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,758 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil started a consolidation phase near the $69.00 zone.
  • EUR/USD recovered some losses and tested the 1.0865 resistance.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices formed a base above $2,720 against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh surge and cleared many hurdles near $2,750 to set a new all-time high.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared $2,765 and traded to a new all-time high of $2,789. It is now consolidating above the $2,770 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,770 level or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,708 swing low to the $2,789 high.

The first major support is near the $2,660 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,758 on the same chart. The main support is now $2,750 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,708 swing low to the $2,789 high.

A downside break below the $2,750 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,720 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,788 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,790 level. A clear move above the $2,790 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be near $2,800, above which the price could rally toward the $2,820 level.

Looking at Oil, the price remained in a bearish zone and is currently consolidating losses near the $69.00 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 230K, versus 227K previous.
  • US Personal Income for Sep 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

