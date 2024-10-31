Gold Leaps Ahead: Are More Gains on the Horizon?

Key Highlights

Gold started a fresh surge and traded to a new high above $2,788.

A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,758 on the 4-hour chart.

Oil started a consolidation phase near the $69.00 zone.

EUR/USD recovered some losses and tested the 1.0865 resistance.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices formed a base above $2,720 against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh surge and cleared many hurdles near $2,750 to set a new all-time high.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared $2,765 and traded to a new all-time high of $2,789. It is now consolidating above the $2,770 level, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,770 level or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,708 swing low to the $2,789 high.

The first major support is near the $2,660 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at $2,758 on the same chart. The main support is now $2,750 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,708 swing low to the $2,789 high.

A downside break below the $2,750 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,720 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,788 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,790 level. A clear move above the $2,790 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be near $2,800, above which the price could rally toward the $2,820 level.

Looking at Oil, the price remained in a bearish zone and is currently consolidating losses near the $69.00 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today