Fri, Nov 01, 2024 @ 01:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCAD broke resistance level 1.5085
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 1.5175

EURCAD currency pair recently broke the resistance level 1.5085 (which reversed the price in the middle of October).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.5085 was preceded by the breakout of the daily Triangle from September – which accelerated the active wave ii.

Given the continuation of the bearish Canadian dollar sentiment, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.5175 (the former monthly high from September and the target for the completion of the active wave ii).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.