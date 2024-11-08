USDCAD Retains Bullish Bias Above 20-day SMA

USDCAD posts new 25-month high but currently stands beneath it

Stochastics and RSI show positive signs

USDCAD has been developing above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) since the bounce off the 1.3815 support level and is trying to regain ground.

Daily oscillators suggest that the upside momentum is still in place, reflecting the pullback in the market. The RSI turned up after it reached the 50 level, while the stochastic posted a bullish crossover within its %K and %D lines.

If buyers maintain control and push the price above the more than two-year high of 1.3958, it could reach the peak of 1.3975 achieved in October 2022. Rising further, the market could rest near the next round number of 1.4100, registered in February 2016.

However, should sellers take charge, the first obstacle to the downside might be the 1.3815 support ahead of the 1.3745 barricade. If this support is violated, the focus would then shift to the 50-day SMA at 1.3690, which is ahead of the 200-day SMA, which is located near the 1.3650 support.

Summarizing, as long as the price remains above the 200-day SMA, the outlook remains bullish in the short term. A decisive break above the October 2022 peak of 1.3975 would switch the broader picture to positive as well.