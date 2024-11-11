Mon, Nov 11, 2024 @ 04:10 GMT
CHFJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CHFJPY broke daily up channel
  • Likely to fall to support level 174.00

CHFJPY currency pair under bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the support trendline of the sharp daily up channel from the end of September.

The breakout of this up channel accelerated the active minor corrective wave 2, which started earlier from the key resistance 177.00, which has been reversing the pair from July.

Given the strongly bullish Yen sentiment seen across the currency markets today, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 174.00 (target price for the completion of the active wave 2).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

