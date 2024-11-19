Natural Gas Prices Reach Yearly Highs

According to the XNG/USD chart, natural gas prices have risen by approximately 13% since early November and this week hit a new 2024 high.

Factors Driving Bullish Sentiment (as reported by Reuters):

→ A sharp increase in global gas prices.

→ Forecasts of colder weather and higher heating demand in the United States.

Will Natural Gas Prices Continue to Rise?

From a fundamental perspective, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast on 13 November predicts natural gas prices could peak in January 2025.

From a technical analysis standpoint of the XNG/USD chart, the $3.200 level is a critical resistance, having previously triggered price reversals in October (B) and June (not shown on the chart). Price movements since early August have formed a trend channel (shown in blue).

Bullish Arguments:

→ The $2.7 level serves as support, aligned with Fibonacci retracement levels, as the B→C pullback is at 50% of the A→B rise.

→ The $2.93 level has flipped from resistance to support (indicated by arrows).

Bearish Arguments:

→ Prices reversed sharply downward earlier this week from the $3.200 level, showing seller activity.

→ Reports indicate utilities are injecting gas into storage at faster-than-expected rates, suggesting stockpiles could meet increased cold-weather demand.

Bulls may attempt to keep prices within the blue channel and make further attempts to breach the $3.200 level. However, XNG/USD signals show that bears are ready to push back.

