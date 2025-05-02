Fri, May 02, 2025 @ 14:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index (DXY) Forming Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern

Dollar Index (DXY) Forming Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to look at the Elliott Wave charts of Dollar Index DXY published in members area of the website. As our members know, DXY is forming a correction against the 103.56 peak. In the following text, we’ll explain the Elliott Wave analysis and outline the target areas.

DXY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 04.28.2025

The current view suggests that the US Dollar Index is correcting the cycle from the 103.56 peak.We count five waves in the rally from the low, indicating that we have completed only the first leg of a potential correction, labeled as wave ((a)) in black.

The market is currently forming wave ((b)), which could reach the 99.18–98.75 area.In this zone, we expect buyers to appear for a potential final push higher in wave ((c)), as proposed on the chart.

DXY Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 04.28.2025

Dollar found buyers at 99.18–98.75 area as expected. It made decent rally that broke the previous peak ((a)) , confirming that the next leg up is in progress – ((c)). Dollar can see 100.97-102.26 area before sellers appear again.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.