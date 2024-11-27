Wed, Nov 27, 2024 @ 02:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDNZD reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1000

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed down from resistance area located at the intersection of the resistance level 1.1145 (former top of the weekly impulse wave 1) and the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

This resistance area was further strengthened by the resistance trendline of the weekly up channel from the end of 2022.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.1145 and other overbought weekly Stochastic, AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1000.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.