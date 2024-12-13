Fri, Dec 13, 2024 @ 18:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCable Dips Further After Weak UK Data, Consolidation May Precede Fresh Push...

Cable Dips Further After Weak UK Data, Consolidation May Precede Fresh Push Lower

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

GBPUSD fell further on Friday, holding in red for the third consecutive day, driven by stronger dollar and additionally pressured by unexpectedly weak UK Oct GDP numbers.

Fresh weakness tested support at 1.2618 (last week’s low / 100WMA) and pressure nearby Fibo support at 1.2610 (61.8% retracement of 1.2487/1.2811 upleg), where bears faced headwinds.

Near term action may pause for consolidation, before renewed attack at 1.2618/10 pivots, loss of which to open way towards next targets at 1.2563/40 (Fibo 76.4% / lower 20-d Bollinger band) and expose key short-term supports at 1.2500 / 1.2487 (psychological / Nov 22 low).

Initial resistance lays at 1.2673 (20DMA) guarding 1.2700/11 (psychological / falling 10DMA) which should cap upticks and keep near-term bears in play.

Daily studies are predominantly negative (MA’s in bearish setup / south-heading 14-d momentum is approaching the centreline) with additional negative signals from weekly chart (reversal pattern is forming / converging 10/200WMA about to form death-cross).

Res: 1.2673; 1.2711; 1.2735; 1.2750
Sup: 1.2619; 1.2563; 1.2500; 1.2487

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.