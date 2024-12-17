Tue, Dec 17, 2024 @ 11:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Elliott Wave Analysis: Decline Forecast from Equal Legs Area

EURGBP Elliott Wave Analysis: Decline Forecast from Equal Legs Area

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello, fellow traders. In this technical article, we’ll take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts for the EURGBP forex pair, published in the members’ area of the website.

As our members know, EURGBP is showing incomplete bearish sequences, suggesting further decline. The pair recently gave us a bounce in a 3-wave pattern, with sellers appearing right at the equal legs zone. Let’s break down our Elliott Wave forecast further in this article.

EURGBP H1 Asia Update 12.15.2024

The current view suggests that EURGBP is doing a ((iv)) recovery, which is correcting the cycle from the 0.83651 peak. Proposed recovery can be unfolding as a Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern. The price has already reached important technical area at 0.82989- 0.83301. ( sellers zone). We expect potential sellers to appear in this area, which could lead to a further decline towards new lows or a three-wave pull back at least.

EURGBP H1 Asia Update 12.17.2024

EURGBP has found sellers as expected and made a nice decline from the Equal Legs zone. Current analysis suggests the wave ((iv)) correction has completed at the 0.83278 high. We are looking for a break of previous ((iii)) black low as confirmation wave ((v)) is in progress. We advise against buying EURGBP in during any suggested bounce and favor the short side.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.