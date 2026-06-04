Chart Alert: Dow Jones (DJIA) Under Pressure, Medium-Term Uptrend at Risk

Key takeaways

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is showing increasing signs of relative weakness, underperforming major US equity benchmarks since the March 2026 market recovery and now facing a potential bearish reversal after breaking below a key ascending channel support.

is showing increasing signs of relative weakness, underperforming major US equity benchmarks since the March 2026 market recovery and now facing a potential bearish reversal after breaking below a key ascending channel support. Renewed US-Iran geopolitical tensions , rising oil prices , and a hawkish repricing of Federal Reserve policy have tightened financial conditions, creating headwinds for cyclical sectors that dominate the Dow Jones.

, , and a have tightened financial conditions, creating headwinds for cyclical sectors that dominate the Dow Jones. A bear-flattening US Treasury yield curve is raising concerns about bank profitability and financial-sector performance, particularly given Financials’ large weighting in the DJIA.

Following up on our earlier structural concerns regarding narrow market breadth and the underlying vulnerabilities of traditional cyclical sectors, on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, price action offered a stark confirmation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) posted a significant pullback, dropping 1.21% to close at 50,692. Notably, the index opened near its high of 51,220.92 and steadily ground lower throughout the day, closing exactly on the session lows.

So far, since the start of the current medium-term bullish trend on 30 March 2026, the DJIA has remained the underperformer among its peers despite hitting a recent fresh all-time high earlier this week with a gain of just 12.1% versus the S&P 500 (+19.1%), small-cap Russell 2000 (+19.9%), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (+33.2%) (see. Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Dow Jones (DJIA) & other major US stock indices performance from 30 Mar 2026 to 3 Jun 2026 (Source: MacroMicro). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Geopolitical risks, rising yields, and bear flattening on the yield curve

Fig. 2: US Treasury yield curve (10-YR -2-YR) with US Wall Street 30 CFD as of 4 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

The primary catalyst for this aggressive risk-off rotation was an escalation in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Fresh threats to the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, alongside reports of launched or attempted retaliatory strikes, sent shockwaves through risk assets.

This geopolitical premium immediately bid up the energy complex, with both WTI and Brent crude jumping by around 2%.

Adding fuel to the fire, the US Treasury market resumed its hawkish repricing. The rising expectations of a more hawkish Fed under new Chair Kevin Warsh have been putting sustained upward pressure on yields.

Yesterday, Treasury yields climbed once again, placing a heavier discount rate on equities and tightening financial conditions further.

In addition, the hawkish repricing has pushed the 2-year US Treasury yield up by 40 basis points since mid-April 2026, outpacing the 10-year yield and resulting in a bear-flattening of the yield curve (see Fig. 2).

Bear flattening typically signals tighter financial conditions, which pressure bank profitability and, in turn, create a negative feedback loop in the DJIA, as the Financials sector carries the largest weight of around 27%.

Let’s now unpack the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of the DJIA from a technical analysis perspective.

Dow Jones (DJIA) – Broke Below Minor Ascending Channel Support

Fig. 3: US Wall Street 30 CFD minor trend as of 4 Jun 2026 (Source: TradingView). The information presented is historical information, and past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Trend bias: Bearish reversal of medium-term uptrend, 51,075 key short-term pivotal resistance (see Fig. 3).

Supports: 50,541/390 (former all-time high area of 10 February 2026), 50,107 (also close to the 20-day moving average), 49,780 (former minor highs of 18 May/19 May 2026).

Next resistances: 51,320/390 (current all-time high area), 51,566/654 (Fibonacci extension cluster), 51,930/955 (Fibonacci extension).

Key Elements to Support the Short-Term Bearish Bias on Dow Jones (DJIA)