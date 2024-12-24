Tue, Dec 24, 2024 @ 22:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Stabilises Ahead of the Holidays

NZD/USD Stabilises Ahead of the Holidays

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Forex trading is slowing down as the holidays approach, offering a pause after significant movements driven by various news events, including central bank decisions.

Notably, NZD/USD reached its lowest level since October 2022 at the end of last week.

The decline in NZD/USD has been influenced by two main factors:

1. The dollar gained momentum following the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower the interest rate by 0.25% and its forward guidance for 2025.

2. According to Reuters:

→ New Zealand’s economy contracted much more sharply than expected in the second and third quarters.

→ Market participants anticipate that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may lower interest rates by 0.5% in February.

Technical analysis of the NZD/USD 4-hour chart depicts a bearish outlook:

  • The 0.58 level, which served as support in November, turned into resistance in December.
  • The price is currently hovering near the lower boundary of a descending channel that has been in place since October.
  • The RSI indicator signals that the market is approaching oversold conditions.

While bears may attempt to extend the downtrend by pushing the price below last week’s low, this could create a divergence pattern on the RSI indicator, offering hope for a potential bullish reversal.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.