Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 (SPX) Looking for a Double Correction

Short Term Elliott Wave view in S&P 500 (SPX) suggests the rally to 6099.6 ended wave ((3)). Pullback in wave ((4)) is currently in progress to correct cycle from December 22, 2022 low. Internal subdivision of the pullback is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((3)), wave A ended at 6029.89 and wave B rally ended at 6092.59. The Index then resumed lower in wave C towards 5832.3. This completed wave (W) in higher degree. From there, Index corrected in wave (X). Up from wave (W), wave A ended at 5982.06 and wave B ended at 5902.57. Wave C higher ended at 6049.75 which completed wave (X).

The Index has resumed lower in wave (Y). Down from wave (X), wave W ended at 5869.16. Wave X unfolded as an expanded flat structure. Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 5940.79, and wave ((b)) pullback ended at 5829.53. Wave ((c)) higher ended at 6021.04 which completed wave X in higher degree. Index then resumed lower in wave Y. Down from wave X, wave ((a)) ended at 5874.78. Near term, as far as pivot at 6099.65 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave (W). This area comes at 5616 -5782 where support can be seen.

S&P 500 (SPX) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

$SPX Elliott Wave Video