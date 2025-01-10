Fri, Jan 10, 2025 @ 14:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Fails to Hold Above $100k and Drops to a 2024 Low

Bitcoin Fails to Hold Above $100k and Drops to a 2024 Low

FXOpen
By FXOpen

According to the BTC/USD chart today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency has fallen below its 30 December 2024 low near the $91,800 level, thereby marking a new low for 2025.

Bearish sentiment may, in part, be driven by the US government’s reported intention to sell Bitcoin confiscated from Silk Road (an online marketplace operating on the anonymous Tor network, where illegal goods were sold for Bitcoin until its closure in 2013). This potential sale could introduce around $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin into the market.

Meanwhile, CryptoQuant analysts, including Avocado Onchain, remain optimistic. In a publication titled “Bitcoin Price Correction: Short-Term Volatility Amid Long-Term Positive Outlook”, they emphasised that short-term fluctuations do not necessarily overshadow Bitcoin’s long-term growth potential.

Technical analysis of the BTC/USD chart paints a concerning picture, as the price is currently hovering near the lower boundary of the upward channel that began forming in early November, driven by a surge in optimism following Trump’s victory (illustrated by a blue arrow). This suggests that bullish momentum may be waning.

Key observations include:

→ Bitcoin has failed to sustain levels above the critical psychological threshold of $100k.

→ The median line of the channel has already acted as resistance (marked by a red arrow).

→ The sharp rebound on 10 January, following a false breakout of the 30 December low, indicates strong demand around that level.

If the bulls are unable to restore BTC/USD’s trajectory within the ascending channel, this could pave the way for the development of a downward trend (potential contours marked in red).

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency CFDs are only available for trading by those clients categorised as Professional clients under FCA Rules. They are not available for trading by Retail clients.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.