Fri, Jan 17, 2025 @ 12:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 Index May Reach 8500

FTSE 100 Index May Reach 8500

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As shown on the chart of the UK stock index FTSE 100 (UK 100 on FXOpen):

→ It has risen by over 3% in three days;

→ It is near the record high set in May last year and may reach the psychological level of 8500 points.

Bullish sentiment has been supported by yesterday’s news of GDP recovery – according to media reports, the economy grew by 0.1% in November 2024 (compared to a previous decline of 0.1%), primarily driven by the dominant services sector.

Technical analysis of the FTSE 100 (UK 100 on FXOpen) chart shows that since mid-2024, the index has predominantly fluctuated within the 8000–8400 range, only briefly moving beyond it, which was accompanied by spikes in the RSI indicator.

The current RSI level indicates strong overbought conditions, making the FTSE 100 (UK 100 on FXOpen) vulnerable to a pullback. Should this occur, it will provide important insights into the strength of demand. This could be assessed by the index’s ability to remain above the 8333 support level and the lower boundary of the ascending channel (marked in blue).

Potential challenges for bulls are highlighted by MT Newswires, which report that analysts forecast higher inflation and weaker growth in 2025, amid expectations of a significant rise in labour costs.

Trade global index CFDs with zero commission and tight spreads. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading index CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.