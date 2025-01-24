Fri, Jan 24, 2025 @ 16:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Lifted by Strong Data, But More Work at the Upside Needed...

GBPUSD Lifted by Strong Data, But More Work at the Upside Needed to Verify Positive Signal

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable rose further on Friday, following better than expected UK PMI data, while the near term action remains underpinned by weaker dollar.

Fresh strength cracked daily Kijun-sen (1.2414) and approached next barrier at 1.2455 (50% retracement of 1.2811/1.2099 bear-leg) but started to face headwinds here.

Potential risk of recovery stall is presented by overbought stochastic and 14-d momentum remaining in negative territory, although bias expected to remain with bulls while the price stays above broken 20DMA (1.2354, former significant barrier, reverted to support).

On the other hand, more optimistic outlook could be seen on weekly chart, where a reversal pattern has formed, keeping in play hopes for further recovery.

In such scenario, weekly close above broken Fibo resistance at 1.2371 (38.2% of 1.2811/1.2099) will be a minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls in play, with lift above 1.2455 (50% retracement) and 1.2500 (psychological / 10WMA) to verify signal.

Fundamentals may not work in favor of pound, as BOE is likely to cut rates next month, but elevated inflation and soft data from labor sector would further harm the outlook.

Res: 1.2455; 1.2500; 1.2539; 1.2557
Sup: 1.2371; 1.2354; 1.2280; 1.2229

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.