Tue, Feb 04, 2025 @ 06:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Shines Bright Amid Market Selloff and New US Tariffs

Gold Shines Bright Amid Market Selloff and New US Tariffs

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh upward move above the $2,780 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,750 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin crashed toward $90,000 before the bulls appeared.
  • EUR/USD is signaling weakness and might dip toward the 1.0150 support.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase amid Trump’s trade war. The price gained pace and remained in an uptrend above the $2,780 resistance.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price was able to clear the $2,800 resistance zone. It settled well above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The current price action is bullish and indicates chances of more upsides. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,820 level. The next major resistance sits near the $2,832 level.

A clear move above the $2,832 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,850, above which the price could rally toward the $2,865 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,795 level. The first key support is near $2,775. The next major support is near the $2,750 level.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $2,750 on the same chart. The main support is now $2,735. A downside break below the $2,735 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,720 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair opened with a gap down and the bears could now aim for more losses below 1.0200.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Factory Orders for Dec 2024 (MoM) – Forecast -0.8%, versus -0.4% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.