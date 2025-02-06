Thu, Feb 06, 2025 @ 04:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Recovery Faces Uncertainty: Another Drop Incoming?

Bitcoin Recovery Faces Uncertainty: Another Drop Incoming?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a recovery wave from the $91,350 zone.
  • BTC is facing hurdles near a key bearish trend line with resistance at $103,000 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum price also recovered and now faces hurdles near $3,000.
  • Gold rallied above the $2,850 and $2,860 resistance levels.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above $95,000 against the US Dollar. BTC was able to surpass the $96,500 and $97,000 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price was able to trade above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $106,380 swing high to the $91,352 low. The bulls even pushed the price above the $100,000 level before the bears appeared.

However, the bears remained active below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $100,000 level. The next key resistance is $102,800 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $106,380 swing high to the $91,352 low.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $103,000 on the same chart. A successful close above $103,000 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $105,000 level.

Immediate support is near the $96,500 level. The next key support sits at $95,000. A downside break below $95,000 might send Bitcoin toward the $93,200 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $92,000 support zone.

Looking at Ethereum, there was a recovery wave above $2,650 but the bears remained active below the $3,000 resistance zone.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 4.5%, versus 4.75% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 213K, versus 207K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.