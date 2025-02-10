XAU/USD: Gold Hits New Record High Above $2,900

Mon, Feb 10, 2025 @ 16:01 GMT
Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold was top performer during early Monday trading after new tariff threats from President Trump fueled fears about global trade war and sparked fresh safe haven demand.

Bulls cracked psychological $2900 barrier and hit new record high, in 1.5% advance during Asian / early European trading.

Technical picture remains firmly bullish, although overbought conditions on daily chart warn that the price action may slow for consolidation.

Dips are likely to be shallow, as bullish sentiment remains strong.

Sustained break above $2900 to generate fresh signal and expose targets at $2946 and $2983 (Fibo projections), en route towards key barrier at $3000 (psychological).

Res: 2916; 2946; 2983; 3000.
Sup: 2886; 2865; 2850; 2825.

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

