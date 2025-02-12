Wed, Feb 12, 2025 @ 07:22 GMT
Gold Eyes $3,000: Is a Historic Milestone Within Reach?

Gold Eyes $3,000: Is a Historic Milestone Within Reach?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh surge above the $2,900 resistance and traded to a new record high.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,855 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin is struggling to clear the $100,000 resistance zone.
  • The US Consumer Price Index could rise 2.9% in Jan 2025 (YoY).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh rally above the $2,850 resistance. The bulls pumped the price above the $2,900 level and the price traded to a new record high.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded as high as $2,942. It settled well above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The current price action is bullish and indicates chances of more upsides. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,940 level. The next major resistance sits near the $2,955 level.

A clear move above the $2,955 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $2,980, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level at $3,000.

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,865 level. The first key support is near $2,855. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $2,855 on the same chart. The next major support is near the $2,820 level.

The main support is now $2,805. A downside break below the $2,805 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,740 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price attempted a recovery wave but the bears are still active below the $100,000 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Consumer Price Index for Jan 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.4% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Jan 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +2.9%, versus +2.9% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Jan 2025 (YoY) – Forecast +3.1%, versus +3.2% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

