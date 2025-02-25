Tue, Feb 25, 2025 @ 05:47 GMT
Gold Strengthens—Is a $3K Breakout Imminent?

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a fresh surge above the $2,950 resistance and traded to a new record high.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,930 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin is still struggling to clear the $100,000 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD failed to settle above the 1.0535 resistance zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh rally above the $2,900 resistance. The bulls pumped the price above the $2,950 level and the price traded to a new record high.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price remained in a positive zone above the $2,920, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

The current price action suggests a high chance of more gains above the $2,965 level. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,972 level. The next major resistance sits near the $2,985 level.

A clear move above the $2,985 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $3,000, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level at $3,050.

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,930 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at $2,930 on the same chart. The first key support is near $2,920. The next major support is near the $2,915 level.

The main support is now $2,885. A downside break below the $2,885 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,840 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price attempted a recovery wave but the bears are still active below the $100,000 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices for Dec 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +4.5%, versus +4.3% previous.
  • US Housing Price Index for Dec 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.3% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

