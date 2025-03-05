Wed, Mar 05, 2025 @ 19:50 GMT
XAU/USD: Weaker Dollar and Trade War Uncertainty to Continue to Support

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Gold remained steady on Wednesday and in consolidation mode after strong rally in past two days, which reversed around 76.4% of pullback from new record high ($2956) to $2832 (correction low).

Weaker dollar across the board continues to fuel gold advance with revived safe-haven demand on strong uncertainty over the impact of trade war expected to additionally support metal’s price.

Return and close above $2900 level generated fresh positive signal, although situation is still vulnerable as daily studies are mixed (fresh negative momentum is conflicting MA’s in bullish configuration.

Near-term action is expected to remain biased higher while holding above $2900/$2894 supports (psychological / daily Tenkan-sen) with firm break of cracked Fibo barrier at $2926 (76.4%) to bring bulls fully in play for renewed attack at all-time high and possible extension higher on break.

Res: 2926; 2942; 2956; 2985.
Sup: 2908; 2900; 2894; 2879.

