Wed, Mar 12, 2025 @ 19:57 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: Gold Remains Constructive, Eyes US CPI Data/Tariffs for Fresh Signals

XAU/USD: Gold Remains Constructive, Eyes US CPI Data/Tariffs for Fresh Signals

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold price is held in a narrow range on Wednesday morning and pressuring near-term congestion ceiling ($2930).

Near term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the action stays above psychological $2900 level, although daily indicators are mixed (negative momentum / MA’s in bullish setup).

Markets await release of US Feb inflation report (2.9% f/c vs 3.0% in Jan) for more signals to the central bank about the stance on monetary policy.

Another key factor that could strongly influence metal’s performance are US tariff policies, which were extended by the latest decision to impose 25% tariff on all imports of steel and aluminium to the US.

Escalation of trade war would further undermine global economy and negatively impact economic growth, as many developed economies struggle to speed up recovery or being in recession.

Economists also point out the growing risk of stronger slowdown of the US economy which would add to already fragile global economic situation, with heated geopolitical situation contributing to overall supportive environment for gold.

Initial support at $2900 is reinforced by 10DMA, followed by a higher base at $2880 and Fibo level at $2868 (23.6% of $2582/$$2956 upleg).

Res: 2930; 2942; 2956; 2985.
Sup: 2908; 2900; 2891; 2880.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Factors Affecting the Cryptocurrency Market Today

Trade Bitcoin the Right Way

Identifying Correlations

Traits of a Successful Trader

How to Become a Forward-Thinking Forex Trader

Basic Market Structure

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.