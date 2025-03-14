Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy
- Gold broke resistance level 2962.00
- Likely to rise to resistance level 3000.00
Gold rose sharply after breaking above the resistance level 2962.00 (top of the previous sharp upward impulse wave 3 from the end of February).
The breakout of the resistance level 2962.00 continues the active impulse wave 5 of the extended upward impulse sequence (3) from November.
Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 3000.00 – the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 3050.00.