Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

  •  Gold broke resistance level 2962.00
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 3000.00

Gold rose sharply after breaking above the resistance level 2962.00 (top of the previous sharp upward impulse wave 3 from the end of February).

The breakout of the resistance level 2962.00 continues the active impulse wave 5 of the extended upward impulse sequence (3) from November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 3000.00 – the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 3050.00.

