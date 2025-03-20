Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

Gold continues daily uptrend

Likely to rise to resistance level 3100.00

Gold rises sharply after breaking the resistance zone between the resistance 2956.00 (top of the previous impulse wave 3) and the round resistance level 3000.00.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave 5 of the higher order impulse wave (3) from November.

Given the clear uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3100.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 5).