Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

  • Gold continues daily uptrend
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 3100.00

Gold rises sharply after breaking the resistance zone between the resistance 2956.00 (top of the previous impulse wave 3) and the round resistance level 3000.00.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave 5 of the higher order impulse wave (3) from November.

Given the clear uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3100.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 5).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

