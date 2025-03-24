Mon, Mar 24, 2025 @ 12:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXBR/USD Analysis: Price Near Resistance Zone

XBR/USD Analysis: Price Near Resistance Zone

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As seen on the XBR/USD chart, Brent crude oil prices are hovering near last week’s highs this morning as market participants assess various influencing factors, including:

→ New U.S. sanctions on Iran, which are limiting its export capacity and tightening global supply, particularly to China.

→ Ongoing negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia in Saudi Arabia, which could potentially lead to increased Russian oil exports.

→ OPEC+ plans to raise oil production starting in April.

Technical Analysis of XBR/USD

From a technical perspective, Brent crude oil is trading near a key resistance zone, which consists of:

→ A bearish Fair Value Gap (highlighted in purple).

→ The upper boundary of the descending channel.

→ The upper boundary of a narrowing triangle (shown in black), which can be interpreted as a Rising Wedge pattern.

The Rising Wedge may represent a corrective rebound within a broader bearish trend. If buyers fail to break through this resistance zone, Brent crude prices could resume their downtrend within the red channel.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.