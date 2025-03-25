Tue, Mar 25, 2025 @ 04:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Crude Oil Price Begins Rebound—Can Bulls Sustain the Momentum?

WTI Crude Oil Price Begins Rebound—Can Bulls Sustain the Momentum?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a recovery wave from the $65.20 zone.
  • It traded above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $67.40 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices corrected some gains from the $3,050 resistance.
  • Bitcoin recovered ground and cleared the $86,500 resistance.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price extended losses below $70.00. The price tested the $65.20 zone and recently started a recovery wave.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price was able to clear the $66.50 and $67.00 resistance levels. It cleared the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $73.12 swing high to the $65.22 low.

The price traded above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at $67.40 on the same chart. There was a move above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and a spike above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $73.12 swing high to the $65.22 low.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $69.80 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The main hurdle is now near the $70.10 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher.

In the stated case, it could even visit the $71.50 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $72.00 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $67.60 zone. A daily close below $67.60 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $66.40. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $65.00 in the coming days.

Looking at Gold, there was a strong increase above the $3,020 level and the price is now correcting some gains.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Housing Price Index for Jan 2025 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.4% previous.
  • US New Home Sales for Feb 2025 (MoM) – Forecast -0.8% versus -10.5% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.