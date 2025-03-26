Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Wed, Mar 26, 2025 @ 03:13 GMT
Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

  • Nasdaq-100 broke resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 20500.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the resistance zone between the round resistance level 20000.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from February.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of March.

Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 20500.00 (former strong support from January and the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

