Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

Nasdaq-100 broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 20500.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the resistance zone between the round resistance level 20000.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from February.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of March.

Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 20500.00 (former strong support from January and the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).